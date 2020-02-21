Border District Tucson 2 ongoing construction efforts

Looking east, barrier on right with newly installed panels in foreground. The Tucson 2 project spans five miles, near Ajo AZ, February 22, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District is providing contracting services, including design and construction oversight, of Department of Defense-funded Southwest border barrier projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas at the direction of the Administration and at the request of Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection. (no one in this image crossed the international border)

