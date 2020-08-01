Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness is a Culture

    SUTTER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163d Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander O’Reilly, 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at the base gym where he test more than 900 Airmen annually, March Air Reserve Base, Jan. 8,2020. Alexander is the unit fitness program manager responsible for conducting the Air Force fitness assessment and helping others to achieve a passing score.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness is a Culture, by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

