President Trump visits Tennessee to survey tornado damage

Air Force One taxis onto the flight line March 6, 2020 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. President Donald Trump visited Tennessee to survey the destruction caused by the deadly tornados that struck Middle Tennessee March 3. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

