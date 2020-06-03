Air Force One taxis onto the flight line March 6, 2020 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. President Donald Trump visited Tennessee to survey the destruction caused by the deadly tornados that struck Middle Tennessee March 3. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6130662
|VIRIN:
|200306-Z-JT271-1001
|Resolution:
|3921x2849
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump visits Tennessee to survey tornado damage, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT