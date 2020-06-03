Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Trump visits Tennessee to survey tornado damage

    President Trump visits Tennessee to survey tornado damage

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Air Force One taxis onto the flight line March 6, 2020 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. President Donald Trump visited Tennessee to survey the destruction caused by the deadly tornados that struck Middle Tennessee March 3. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6130662
    VIRIN: 200306-Z-JT271-1001
    Resolution: 3921x2849
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump visits Tennessee to survey tornado damage, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leader
    airplane
    POTUS
    ANG
    disaster
    tarmc

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT