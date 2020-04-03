Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training

The Zarqa Civil Defence Department and U.S. Army Soldiers of Area Support Group-Jordan celebrate the success of their emergency response training event at the Joint Training Center Wednesday. The CDD and ASG-J partnered on the event with coordination from the Jordan Armed Forces. U.S. Soldiers are in Jordan to conduct partnership training with the JAF and other Jordanian partners. The U.S. has a long-standing partnership with Jordan in regards to joint training that has endured over multiple administrations.

