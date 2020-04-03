The Zarqa Civil Defence Department and U.S. Army Soldiers of Area Support Group-Jordan celebrate the success of their emergency response training event at the Joint Training Center Wednesday. The CDD and ASG-J partnered on the event with coordination from the Jordan Armed Forces. U.S. Soldiers are in Jordan to conduct partnership training with the JAF and other Jordanian partners. The U.S. has a long-standing partnership with Jordan in regards to joint training that has endured over multiple administrations.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6130458
|VIRIN:
|200304-A-VB837-127
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JO
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Ernest Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
LEAVE A COMMENT