    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training [Image 7 of 7]

    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training

    JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JORDAN

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Capt. Ernest Wang 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    The Zarqa Civil Defence Department and U.S. Army Soldiers of Area Support Group-Jordan celebrate the success of their emergency response training event at the Joint Training Center Wednesday. The CDD and ASG-J partnered on the event with coordination from the Jordan Armed Forces. U.S. Soldiers are in Jordan to conduct partnership training with the JAF and other Jordanian partners. The U.S. has a long-standing partnership with Jordan in regards to joint training that has endured over multiple administrations.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 07:37
    Photo ID: 6130458
    VIRIN: 200304-A-VB837-127
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Ernest Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jordan
    Partnership
    Firefighters
    ARCENT

