Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training [Image 5 of 7]

    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training

    JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JORDAN

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Capt. Ernest Wang 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Zarqa Civil Defence Department paramedics treat simulated injuries at Joint Training Center Wednesday. The CDD and Area Support Group-Jordan partnered on the event with coordination from the Jordan Armed Forces. U.S. Soldiers are in Jordan to conduct partnership training with the JAF and other Jordanian partners. The U.S. has a long-standing partnership with Jordan in regards to joint training that has endured over multiple administrations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 07:36
    Photo ID: 6130456
    VIRIN: 200304-A-VB837-248
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Ernest Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training
    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training

    TAGS

    Jordan
    Partnership
    Firefighters
    ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT