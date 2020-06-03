Ms. Barbara Mathews becomes an Honorary Marine

Ms. Barbara Mathews, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Erick Velez, Weapons Company first sergeant, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, and the 3d Marine Regiment color guard pose for a group photo during an Honorary Marine ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The Honorary Marine title is designed to reinforce the special bond between the American people and the Marine Corps by recognizing individuals in the civilian community who have made extraordinary contributions to the Marine Corps. Mathews earn this prestigious honor for volunteering over 10 years of her personal time, talents and money capturing photo and video of hundreds of Marine Corps ceremonies, including memorials and special events surrounding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020, by Cpl Matthew Kirk