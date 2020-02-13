U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Shawn Chamlee, a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, displays the American flag during winter training in preparation for the 2020 demonstration season Feb. 13, 2020, in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6129572
|VIRIN:
|200213-N-BZ392-002
|Resolution:
|2513x1414
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leap Frog illuminates 'Old Glory', by PO1 Robert Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT