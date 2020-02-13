Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leap Frog illuminates 'Old Glory'

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Guerra 

    Navy Parachute Team

    U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Shawn Chamlee, a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, displays the American flag during winter training in preparation for the 2020 demonstration season Feb. 13, 2020, in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Guerra)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:30
    Photo ID: 6129572
    VIRIN: 200213-N-BZ392-002
    Resolution: 2513x1414
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leap Frog illuminates 'Old Glory', by PO1 Robert Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavyParachuteTeam #LeapFrogs #NPT #America #AmericanFlag #Navy #USNavy

