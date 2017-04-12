(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HM2 (FMF) Stetson D. Thomas keeps TF 51/5 medically ready

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2017

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 5, 2017) - HM2 (FMF) Stetson D. Thomas joined Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade's team in April 2016 to serve as the Headquarters Company corpsman where he maintains medical and dental readiness for a forward-deployed expeditionary command.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 05:52
    Photo ID: 3999947
    VIRIN: 171204-M-MX585-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 846.54 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    NSA BAHRAIN
    INTEGRATION
    NAVY
    MARINES
    TF 51/5
    NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS FORCE

