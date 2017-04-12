(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SSG James P. Hunter

    SSG James P. Hunter

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Staff Sgt. James P. Hunter poses for a photo prior to going on a patrol in Afghanistan. (Photo courtesy of the SSG James P. Hunter Memorial Foundation)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 13:33
    Photo ID: 3996672
    VIRIN: 171204-A-YM157-001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 194.84 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG James P. Hunter, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Saw a Man: A tribute to Army Staff Sgt. James P. Hunter

    TAGS

    KIA
    101st
    james
    hunter
    army

