Staff Sgt. James P. Hunter poses for a photo prior to going on a patrol in Afghanistan. (Photo courtesy of the SSG James P. Hunter Memorial Foundation)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 13:33
|Photo ID:
|3996672
|VIRIN:
|171204-A-YM157-001
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|194.84 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SSG James P. Hunter, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Saw a Man: A tribute to Army Staff Sgt. James P. Hunter
LEAVE A COMMENT