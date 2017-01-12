Naval Hospital Bremerton Tree Lighting Ceremony Shines On For Deployers

During Naval Hospital Bremerton's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that remembers those away from home for the holidays on deployment as well as those recently returned from oversea assignments, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Danielle Dixon places an ornament on the tree for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Darryl Escamilla, Director of Surgical Service leading petty officer who served in Afghanistan from January to October, 2017 (Official Navy photo by MC1 (SW/AW) Gretchen Albrecht, NHB Public Affairs).

