    Naval Hospital Bremerton Tree Lighting Ceremony Shines On For Deployers

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gretchen Albrecht 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    During Naval Hospital Bremerton's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that remembers those away from home for the holidays on deployment as well as those recently returned from oversea assignments, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Danielle Dixon places an ornament on the tree for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Darryl Escamilla, Director of Surgical Service leading petty officer who served in Afghanistan from January to October, 2017 (Official Navy photo by MC1 (SW/AW) Gretchen Albrecht, NHB Public Affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 13:23
    Photo ID: 3996593
    VIRIN: 171201-N-NR998-194
    Resolution: 2755x2128
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Bremerton Tree Lighting Ceremony Shines On For Deployers, by PO1 Gretchen Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    NHB

