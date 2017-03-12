(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Alviso, California

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco poses for a photo with two boaters after they rescued them, Dec. 3, 2017, after their boat had run aground near Alviso, Calif. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    SAR
    san francisco
    hoist
    coast guard

    • LEAVE A COMMENT