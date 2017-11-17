171117-N-N0818-0001 Yokosuka, Japan ( Nov. 17, 2017) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Michael Whisenhunt assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, checks the footer forms to ensure they are square. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the pacific ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief operations and provide support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. (U.S.Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Jeffery S. Boerma/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:46 Photo ID: 3995242 VIRIN: 171117-N-N0818-0001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.21 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Det Yokosuka 2017/2018 deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.