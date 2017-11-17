Det Yokosuka 2017/2018 deployment

171117-N-N0818-0001 Yokosuka, Japan ( Nov. 17, 2017) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Michael Whisenhunt assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, checks the footer forms to ensure they are square. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the pacific ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief operations and provide support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. (U.S.Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Jeffery S. Boerma/Released)
|11.17.2017
|12.04.2017 02:46
|3995242
|171117-N-N0818-0001
|YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
