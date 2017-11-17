(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Det Yokosuka 2017/2018 deployment

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    11.17.2017

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    171117-N-N0818-0001 Yokosuka, Japan ( Nov. 17, 2017) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Michael Whisenhunt assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, checks the footer forms to ensure they are square. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the pacific ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief operations and provide support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. (U.S.Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Jeffery S. Boerma/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:46
    Photo ID: 3995242
    VIRIN: 171117-N-N0818-0001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Det Yokosuka 2017/2018 deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    pacific
    Pacific Command
    30th NCR
    Naval Construction Force
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOUR
    Sailors
    USN
    deployment
    NMCB 4
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Naval Construction Regiment
    combat engineering
    NMCB FOUR
    NCF
    7th Fleet Area of Responsibility
    NCG 1
    pacific buildup
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG

