Robinson assumes Ops command

NEW CASTLE ANG BASE, Del. -- Lt. Col. Lynn K. Robinson, Jr. assumes command of the 166th Operations Group by taking the guidon from Col. Robert Culcasi, 166th Airlift Wing commander, during a ceremony at the New Castle ANG Base on Dec. 3, 2017. Robinson, who previously commanded the 166th Maintenance Group, told Airmen what to expect from him. “Expect leadership. I’m going to be clear, concise and honest. I’ll be transparent in my decisions…and collaborative with my team,” he said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright/Released)

