NEW CASTLE ANG BASE, Del. -- Lt. Col. Lynn K. Robinson, Jr. assumes command of the 166th Operations Group by taking the guidon from Col. Robert Culcasi, 166th Airlift Wing commander, during a ceremony at the New Castle ANG Base on Dec. 3, 2017. Robinson, who previously commanded the 166th Maintenance Group, told Airmen what to expect from him. “Expect leadership. I’m going to be clear, concise and honest. I’ll be transparent in my decisions…and collaborative with my team,” he said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 15:56
|Photo ID:
|3994512
|VIRIN:
|171203-Z-JF904-001
|Resolution:
|3264x4928
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Robinson assumes Ops command, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT