(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Robinson assumes Ops command

    Robinson assumes Ops command

    DE, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    NEW CASTLE ANG BASE, Del. -- Lt. Col. Lynn K. Robinson, Jr. assumes command of the 166th Operations Group by taking the guidon from Col. Robert Culcasi, 166th Airlift Wing commander, during a ceremony at the New Castle ANG Base on Dec. 3, 2017. Robinson, who previously commanded the 166th Maintenance Group, told Airmen what to expect from him. “Expect leadership. I’m going to be clear, concise and honest. I’ll be transparent in my decisions…and collaborative with my team,” he said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:56
    Photo ID: 3994512
    VIRIN: 171203-Z-JF904-001
    Resolution: 3264x4928
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robinson assumes Ops command, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airlift
    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th
    DANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT