    Illinois Governor welcomes returning troops

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Illinois Governor Bruce V. Rauner welcomes Illinois National Guard soldiers from the 933rd Military Police Company as they deplane from a KC-135 aircraft in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 2, 2017 upon their return from serving in Puerto Rico. The unit, based at Fort Sheridan, Ill., deployed in November to provide security and law enforcement assistance to the territory after damage caused by recent hurricanes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 12:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Governor welcomes returning troops, by MSgt Todd Pendleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    KC-135
    Peoria
    soldiers
    Illinois National Guard

