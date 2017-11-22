(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts

    Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts

    INDIA

    11.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Propulsion specialists, Tech. Sgt. Jarrod Plotner and staff Sgt. Ben Wibmerly, third and fourth from right, pose for a photo with engine maintainers for the Indian Air Force, beside a C-17 Globmaster, a recent addition to the IAF. Plotner and Wimberly helped train their Indian counterparts on C-17 engine maintenance procedures in October and November.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:23
    Photo ID: 3993890
    VIRIN: 171122-Z-F3291-001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 135.15 KB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts

    TAGS

    C-17
    engine
    maintenance
    Indian Air Force
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT