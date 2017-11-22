Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts

Propulsion specialists, Tech. Sgt. Jarrod Plotner and staff Sgt. Ben Wibmerly, third and fourth from right, pose for a photo with engine maintainers for the Indian Air Force, beside a C-17 Globmaster, a recent addition to the IAF. Plotner and Wimberly helped train their Indian counterparts on C-17 engine maintenance procedures in October and November.

