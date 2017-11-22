Propulsion specialists, Tech. Sgt. Jarrod Plotner and staff Sgt. Ben Wibmerly, third and fourth from right, pose for a photo with engine maintainers for the Indian Air Force, beside a C-17 Globmaster, a recent addition to the IAF. Plotner and Wimberly helped train their Indian counterparts on C-17 engine maintenance procedures in October and November.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 08:23
|Photo ID:
|3993890
|VIRIN:
|171122-Z-F3291-001
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|135.15 KB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft engine specialists train Indian Air Force counterparts
LEAVE A COMMENT