(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintainers collaborate to improve home station aircraft inspections

    Maintainers collaborate to improve home station aircraft inspections

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Shannon Fairburn, an aircraft maintainer for the home station check shop,
    Master Sgt. Jacob Heavner, an electrical and environmental technician, and Kevin
    Barrick, a home station check aircraft inspector, discuss tasks on a current state value
    stream map depicting all of the tasks involved in a home station check aircraft inspection,
    during a 4-day continuous process improvement workshop at the 167th Airlift
    Wing in November. Civilian clothes were authorized for the event to encourage open discussions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:15
    Photo ID: 3993887
    VIRIN: 171115-Z-PU513-054
    Resolution: 3206x2137
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers collaborate to improve home station aircraft inspections, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintainers collaborate to improve home station aircraft inspections

    TAGS

    167th Airlfit Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard. continuous process improvement

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT