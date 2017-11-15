Tech. Sgt. Shannon Fairburn, an aircraft maintainer for the home station check shop,
Master Sgt. Jacob Heavner, an electrical and environmental technician, and Kevin
Barrick, a home station check aircraft inspector, discuss tasks on a current state value
stream map depicting all of the tasks involved in a home station check aircraft inspection,
during a 4-day continuous process improvement workshop at the 167th Airlift
Wing in November. Civilian clothes were authorized for the event to encourage open discussions.
This work, Maintainers collaborate to improve home station aircraft inspections, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
