Maintainers collaborate to improve home station aircraft inspections

Tech. Sgt. Shannon Fairburn, an aircraft maintainer for the home station check shop,

Master Sgt. Jacob Heavner, an electrical and environmental technician, and Kevin

Barrick, a home station check aircraft inspector, discuss tasks on a current state value

stream map depicting all of the tasks involved in a home station check aircraft inspection,

during a 4-day continuous process improvement workshop at the 167th Airlift

Wing in November. Civilian clothes were authorized for the event to encourage open discussions.

