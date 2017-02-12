(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cleveland assumes command of 157th Combat Operations Squadron

    JEFFERSON BARRACKS, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Lyn Cleveland accepts command of the 157th Combat Operations Squadron at Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base, Mo., Dec. 2, 2017.

    Change of Command
    131st Bomb Wing
    MOANG
    157th Air Operations Group

