The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an unconfirmed person in the water, December 2, 2017. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of a 30-foot shrimp vessel on fire in Long Bay near Buras, Louisiana. It was reported that the vessel later sank in approximately 4-feet of water approximately one mile from Joshua Marina. A portion of the super structure is visible above water.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 11:04
|Photo ID:
|3992664
|VIRIN:
|171202-G-QU455-001
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|157.48 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
