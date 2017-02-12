(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unconfirmed person in the water

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an unconfirmed person in the water, December 2, 2017. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of a 30-foot shrimp vessel on fire in Long Bay near Buras, Louisiana. It was reported that the vessel later sank in approximately 4-feet of water approximately one mile from Joshua Marina. A portion of the super structure is visible above water.

    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans
    PIW
    Person in the water

