The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an unconfirmed person in the water, December 2, 2017. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of a 30-foot shrimp vessel on fire in Long Bay near Buras, Louisiana. It was reported that the vessel later sank in approximately 4-feet of water approximately one mile from Joshua Marina. A portion of the super structure is visible above water.

