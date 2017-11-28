Among the exceptional Airmen of the 25th Air Force are many inspirational leaders, motivators and innovators. Staff Sgt. Nick, noncommissioned officer in charge of Distributed Mission Site Flight Operations, 526th Intelligence Squadron, is one of those unique Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 17:54
|Photo ID:
|3990850
|VIRIN:
|171128-F-HG337-601
|Resolution:
|600x776
|Size:
|278.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman brings Reaper, ISR capabilities closer together, by George Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman brings Reaper, ISR capabilities closer together
LEAVE A COMMENT