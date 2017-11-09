(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Units Responds in Irma Aftermath

    MARATHON KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A C-17 Globemaster assigned to Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina arrives at Marathon International Airport in the Florida Keys, Sept. 11, 2017. The military transport was carrying food, water, supplies, equipment and personnel to assist island residents in the clean-up process following Hurricane Irma. The National Guard is the largest reserve force in the Department of Defense and provides the United States with the capacity and ability to partner with civil authorities in order to simultaneously mitigate disasters in our communities. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 11:37
    Photo ID: 3990025
    VIRIN: 170911-Z-ZJ624-0406
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 36.68 MB
    Location: MARATHON KEY, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Units Responds in Irma Aftermath, by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Rescue
    Florida National Guard
    California National Guard
    Search
    Domestic Operations
    FLNG
    CANG
    Hurricane Irma
    Irma
    129RQS

