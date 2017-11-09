A C-17 Globemaster assigned to Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina arrives at Marathon International Airport in the Florida Keys, Sept. 11, 2017. The military transport was carrying food, water, supplies, equipment and personnel to assist island residents in the clean-up process following Hurricane Irma. The National Guard is the largest reserve force in the Department of Defense and provides the United States with the capacity and ability to partner with civil authorities in order to simultaneously mitigate disasters in our communities. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 11:37 Photo ID: 3990025 VIRIN: 170911-Z-ZJ624-0406 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 36.68 MB Location: MARATHON KEY, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Units Responds in Irma Aftermath, by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.