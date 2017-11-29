171129-N-LW91-068 GROTON, Conn. (Nov.29, 2017) Yeoman Submarines 1st Class Craig Chandler is greeted by his wife Devy and his one-year old son Craig Jr., during a homecoming celebration for the Los Angeles-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Nov. 29, 2017. Toledo is returning from the European Command Area of Responsibility where they executed the Chief of Naval Operation’s Maritime Strategy in supporting national security interests and Maritime Security Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Steven Hoskins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:09 Photo ID: 3989768 VIRIN: 171129-N-LW591-168 Resolution: 4248x3280 Size: 860.73 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Toledo Returns From Deployment, by PO1 STEVEN HOSKINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.