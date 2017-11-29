(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Toledo Returns From Deployment

    USS Toledo Returns From Deployment

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class STEVEN HOSKINS 

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    171129-N-LW91-068 GROTON, Conn. (Nov.29, 2017) Yeoman Submarines 1st Class Craig Chandler is greeted by his wife Devy and his one-year old son Craig Jr., during a homecoming celebration for the Los Angeles-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Nov. 29, 2017. Toledo is returning from the European Command Area of Responsibility where they executed the Chief of Naval Operation’s Maritime Strategy in supporting national security interests and Maritime Security Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Steven Hoskins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3989768
    VIRIN: 171129-N-LW591-168
    Resolution: 4248x3280
    Size: 860.73 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Toledo Returns From Deployment, by PO1 STEVEN HOSKINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    USS Toledo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT