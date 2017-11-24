(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Santa Claus Parade

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William P. Robertson waves to the crowd attending the annual Santa Claus parade in Peoria, Ill. Nov. 24, 2017. Robertson serves as the Chief of Staff, Illinois Air National Guard, and was named Grand Marshall for the parade, now in its 130th year, which is the longest running holiday parade in the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3989299
    VIRIN: 171124-Z-WG797-0252
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
