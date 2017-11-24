U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William P. Robertson waves to the crowd attending the annual Santa Claus parade in Peoria, Ill. Nov. 24, 2017. Robertson serves as the Chief of Staff, Illinois Air National Guard, and was named Grand Marshall for the parade, now in its 130th year, which is the longest running holiday parade in the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton)
|11.24.2017
|12.01.2017 07:43
|3989272
|171124-Z-WG797-0244
|3600x2400
|2.46 MB
|PEORIA, IL, US
|0
|0
|0
