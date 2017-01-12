(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Doctor, doctor: give me the news

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Erwin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Geoffrey Garst, 31st Rescue Squadron flight medic, listens to a patient's heartbeat Dec. 1, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Garst is responsible for the training and licensed medical care performed by the pararescuemen of the 31st RQS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Erwin)

