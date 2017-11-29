(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and India co-chair 16th Military Cooperation Group at USPACOM

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robin Peak 

    U.S. Pacific Command

    171129-N-WY954-027 CAMP SMITH, Hawaii (Nov. 29, 2017) – Lieutenant General Bryan Fenton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM), right, and Lieutenant General Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Defense Staff, India, sign an executive summary of the 16th Military Cooperation Group (MCG) the two co-chaired at USPACOM headquarters November 28-29. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to the strategic partnership, deepened military-to-military collaboration, and reinforcing a peaceful and stable international rules-based system, as highlighted in the joint statement following the June, 2017 meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    U.S. Pacific Command
    India
    Deputy Commander
    Lieutenant General Bryan Fenton
    Lieutenant General Satish Dua
    Chief of Integrated Defense Staff
    16th Military Cooperation Group (MCG)

