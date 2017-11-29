U.S. and India co-chair 16th Military Cooperation Group at USPACOM

171129-N-WY954-027 CAMP SMITH, Hawaii (Nov. 29, 2017) – Lieutenant General Bryan Fenton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM), right, and Lieutenant General Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Defense Staff, India, sign an executive summary of the 16th Military Cooperation Group (MCG) the two co-chaired at USPACOM headquarters November 28-29. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to the strategic partnership, deepened military-to-military collaboration, and reinforcing a peaceful and stable international rules-based system, as highlighted in the joint statement following the June, 2017 meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak)

