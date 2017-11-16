(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Siblings relish training together

    JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2017

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Pvts. Haley and Ashley Cook (front row); Pfc. Nicolette Bailey and her brother Pvt. James Dongarra; and Pvts. Andrew and Jacob Strength pose for pictures at the 16th Ordnance Battalion headquarters Nov. 16. The Soldiers -- the females are assigned to Alpha Company and the males to Charlie -- are all undergoing training in the Wheel Vehicle Mechanic Course at the Ordnance School.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2017
    This work, Siblings relish training together, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Siblings relish training together

