Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan selected for Air Force's Portraits in Courage

Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan, a respiratory therapist from the 88th Medical Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has been named to the 10th volume of the Air Force’s Portraits in Courage, an annual program that highlights individual Airmen and teams for their honor, valor, devotion and selfless sacrifice in the face of extreme danger to themselves and others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Wesley Farnsworth)
|06.05.2017
|11.30.2017 12:56
|3987405
|170605-F-AV193-1008
|2164x3242
|770.6 KB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|2
|0
|0
