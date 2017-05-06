(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan selected for Air Force's Portraits in Courage

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan, a respiratory therapist from the 88th Medical Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has been named to the 10th volume of the Air Force’s Portraits in Courage, an annual program that highlights individual Airmen and teams for their honor, valor, devotion and selfless sacrifice in the face of extreme danger to themselves and others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 12:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan selected for Air Force's Portraits in Courage, by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Portraits in Courage
    SrA O'Sullivan

