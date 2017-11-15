Karen Hannah talks with Roberta Berry and Nancy Adams of Warrior Care and Transition about the plethora of wounded warriors at this year’s Hiring Heroes event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 09:16 Photo ID: 3987133 VIRIN: 171115-A-ZZ999-0015 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 76.64 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Come as you are, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.