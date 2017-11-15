Karen Hannah talks with Roberta Berry and Nancy Adams of Warrior Care and Transition about the plethora of wounded warriors at this year’s Hiring Heroes event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 09:16
|Photo ID:
|3987133
|VIRIN:
|171115-A-ZZ999-0015
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|76.64 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Come as you are, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT