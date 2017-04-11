Los Angeles-area Native Retires After 30 Years of Naval Service

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2017) Master Chief Petty Officer Robert S. Uribe, right, a Montebello, Calif., native and Reserve Command Master Chief for Cargo Afloat Rig Team 3 (CART 3), stands beside his wife Athena Uribe after the ceremony in which he was honorably discharged from his 30 years of naval service onboard Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. Less than one percent of the Navy's personnel make it to the rank of Master Chief, and those who do are considered to be among the best and the brightest in their respective specialties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard V. Rizzo/Released)

