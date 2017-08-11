AMCOM Legal Award

Maj. Gen. Doug Gabram, commander of the Aviation and Missile Command, presents awards from the Army Judge Advocate General to Army claims personnel at Redstone Arsenal’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate claims office, from left, Medical Affirmative Claims Technician Audrey Hall, Chief Claims Attorney Timothy Chism and Claims Paralegal Gary Miles. The office handles claims against the Army in in 29 northern Alabama counties.

