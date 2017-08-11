Maj. Gen. Doug Gabram, commander of the Aviation and Missile Command, presents awards from the Army Judge Advocate General to Army claims personnel at Redstone Arsenal’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate claims office, from left, Medical Affirmative Claims Technician Audrey Hall, Chief Claims Attorney Timothy Chism and Claims Paralegal Gary Miles. The office handles claims against the Army in in 29 northern Alabama counties.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 14:11
|Photo ID:
|3985280
|VIRIN:
|171108-O-IQ805-491
|Resolution:
|3712x2455
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMCOM Legal Award, by Traci Boutwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
