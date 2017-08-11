(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMCOM Legal Award

    AMCOM Legal Award

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Photo by Traci Boutwell 

    U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Doug Gabram, commander of the Aviation and Missile Command, presents awards from the Army Judge Advocate General to Army claims personnel at Redstone Arsenal’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate claims office, from left, Medical Affirmative Claims Technician Audrey Hall, Chief Claims Attorney Timothy Chism and Claims Paralegal Gary Miles. The office handles claims against the Army in in 29 northern Alabama counties.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    AMCOM legal personnel continue legacy of claims excellence

