Seabees Recognized for Lifesaving Efforts

171120-N-N0443-001 PORT HUENEME, Calf. (Nov. 20, 2017) Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme pose for a photo with Lt. Rodney Inciong and his wife. The Seabees received Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals or letters of commendation for their lifesaving efforts when Inciong experienced a medical emergency. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)

