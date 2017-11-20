171120-N-N0443-001 PORT HUENEME, Calf. (Nov. 20, 2017) Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme pose for a photo with Lt. Rodney Inciong and his wife. The Seabees received Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals or letters of commendation for their lifesaving efforts when Inciong experienced a medical emergency. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 10:14
|Photo ID:
|3984458
|VIRIN:
|171120-N-N0443-001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seabees Recognized for Lifesaving Efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seabees Save Service Member’s Life
LEAVE A COMMENT