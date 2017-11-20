(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seabees Recognized for Lifesaving Efforts

    Seabees Recognized for Lifesaving Efforts

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Naval Education and Training Command

    171120-N-N0443-001 PORT HUENEME, Calf. (Nov. 20, 2017) Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme pose for a photo with Lt. Rodney Inciong and his wife. The Seabees received Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals or letters of commendation for their lifesaving efforts when Inciong experienced a medical emergency. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Seabees Save Service Member’s Life

    Seabee
    U.S. Navy
    training
    Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme

