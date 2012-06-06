(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EADS played role in hurricane response

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2012

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Call 

    New York National Guard

    A photo of a dimly-lit Eastern Air Defense Sector operations floor in Rome, New York shows some of the radar feeds and data that Airmen work
    with around-the-clock to conduct the NORAD air defense mission. Manned by the New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group, which includes two detachments in the Washington, D.C. area, a Canadian Forces detachment, and liaison officers from the Army and Navy. EADS familiarity with inter-service and inter-agency coordination proved invaluable during September's hurricane response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jeremy Call)

    IMAGE INFO

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rome-base NY Air Guardsman played role in Hurricane Irma Response from 1,500 miles away

    TAGS

    hurricane.
    New York Air National Guard
    Rome
    Eastern Air Defense Sector
    224th Air Defense Group

