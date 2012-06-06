A photo of a dimly-lit Eastern Air Defense Sector operations floor in Rome, New York shows some of the radar feeds and data that Airmen work
with around-the-clock to conduct the NORAD air defense mission. Manned by the New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group, which includes two detachments in the Washington, D.C. area, a Canadian Forces detachment, and liaison officers from the Army and Navy. EADS familiarity with inter-service and inter-agency coordination proved invaluable during September's hurricane response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jeremy Call)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2012
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 10:08
|Photo ID:
|3984411
|VIRIN:
|120606-Z-DV153-041
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EADS played role in hurricane response, by TSgt Jeremy Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
