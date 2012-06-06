A photo of a dimly-lit Eastern Air Defense Sector operations floor in Rome, New York shows some of the radar feeds and data that Airmen work

with around-the-clock to conduct the NORAD air defense mission. Manned by the New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group, which includes two detachments in the Washington, D.C. area, a Canadian Forces detachment, and liaison officers from the Army and Navy. EADS familiarity with inter-service and inter-agency coordination proved invaluable during September's hurricane response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jeremy Call)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2012 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:08 Photo ID: 3984411 VIRIN: 120606-Z-DV153-041 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 3.89 MB Location: ROME, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EADS played role in hurricane response, by TSgt Jeremy Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.