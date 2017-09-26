(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eifel Arms Inn wins 2017 AF Innkeeper Award

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Dawn Weber 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Bailey, 52nd Fighter Wing command, and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, 52nd FW command chief, pose with members of the Eifel Arms Inn at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 26, 2017. The Eifel Arms Inn celebrated its fifth win as the Best Lodging in the Air Force - Small Category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 10:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eifel Arms Inn wins 2017 AF Innkeeper Award, by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

