Eifel Arms Inn wins 2017 AF Innkeeper Award

Col. Jason Bailey, 52nd Fighter Wing command, and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, 52nd FW command chief, pose with members of the Eifel Arms Inn at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 26, 2017. The Eifel Arms Inn celebrated its fifth win as the Best Lodging in the Air Force - Small Category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

