    High Rollers Air Drop Demonstration

    RENO-STEAD, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Nevada Air National Guard's Operations Group provided an air drop demonstration each day this year at the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 16:56
    VIRIN: 170917-Z-WU657-077
    Resolution: 2494x3765
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: RENO-STEAD, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Rollers Air Drop Demonstration, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada Air National Guard
    192nd Airlift Squadron
    High Rollers
    Reno Air Races

