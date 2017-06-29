BAT/ARG DEPLOYMENT 2017

170629-N-HP188-0046
U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (June 29, 2017) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Antonio D. Sparks poses for an environmental portrait in the machine shop aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)
