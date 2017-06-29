(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAT/ARG DEPLOYMENT 2017

    BAT/ARG DEPLOYMENT 2017

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONSS, AT SEA

    06.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mutis A Capizzi 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170629-N-HP188-0046
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (June 29, 2017) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Antonio D. Sparks poses for an environmental portrait in the machine shop aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 04:50
    Photo ID: 3600876
    VIRIN: 170629-N-HP188-0046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONSS, AT SEA
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAT/ARG DEPLOYMENT 2017, by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    PENSACOLA
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    COMPTUEX
    ACU 4
    ESCAMBIA HIGH SCHOOL
    HOMETOWN NEWS
    FLORIDA
    Marines
    24 MEU
    United States Navy
    Integrated

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT