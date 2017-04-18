A message from "Gunfighter 1"

Colonel Tim Madden, Commander

149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard

"Gunfighters-

The paperwork has taken a bit longer than first anticipated, but the 'I's' are finally all dotted and the 'T's' are all crossed, and the ink is finally dry. So it's official.

Please join me in belated congratulations to our new Wing Command Chief, Chief Darin 'Scott' LaCour.

Chief LaCour will be here full time to carry on our pursuit of Uncompromised Excellence, Mission Dominance.

Congratulations Chief LaCour!"

(Air National Gaurd Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:26 Photo ID: 3416618 VIRIN: 170418-Z-CP585-001 Resolution: 1712x2140 Size: 1.58 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Chief Master Sergeant Darin 'Scott' LaCour, by SSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.