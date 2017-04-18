(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Chief Master Sergeant Darin 'Scott' LaCour

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    A message from "Gunfighter 1"
    Colonel Tim Madden, Commander
    149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard
    "Gunfighters-
    The paperwork has taken a bit longer than first anticipated, but the 'I's' are finally all dotted and the 'T's' are all crossed, and the ink is finally dry. So it's official.
    Please join me in belated congratulations to our new Wing Command Chief, Chief Darin 'Scott' LaCour.
    Chief LaCour will be here full time to carry on our pursuit of Uncompromised Excellence, Mission Dominance.
    Congratulations Chief LaCour!"
    (Air National Gaurd Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:26
    Photo ID: 3416618
    VIRIN: 170418-Z-CP585-001
    Resolution: 1712x2140
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Master Sergeant Darin 'Scott' LaCour, by SSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

