NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

Members of the U.S. Navy’s Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE deployed to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, Djibouti, finish their day’s work at the construction site located in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees are currently working to build a medical clinic for the local populous. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

