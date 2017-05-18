(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

    NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

    DJIBOUTI

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy P’Pool, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, assesses her work building a safety fence line for a medical clinic in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees working on the project also spent time building bonds with the children attending the school near the jobsite. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:59
    Photo ID: 3416486
    VIRIN: 170518-Z-SO401-080
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Seabees
    NMCB1
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE
    CFTF-HOA
    U.S. AFRCIM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT