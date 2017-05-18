NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy P’Pool, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, assesses her work building a safety fence line for a medical clinic in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees working on the project also spent time building bonds with the children attending the school near the jobsite. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

