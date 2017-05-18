U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy P’Pool, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, assesses her work building a safety fence line for a medical clinic in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees working on the project also spent time building bonds with the children attending the school near the jobsite. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 05:59
|Photo ID:
|3416486
|VIRIN:
|170518-Z-SO401-080
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|DJ
This work, NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
