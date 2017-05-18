NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Patrice Young and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy P’Pool, both Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE members deployed to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, dig the groundwork for a safety fence next to a school in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees are working to construct a medical facility, while fostering friendly relationships with the Djiboutian people. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

