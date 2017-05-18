U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Patrice Young and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy P’Pool, both Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE members deployed to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, dig the groundwork for a safety fence next to a school in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees are working to construct a medical facility, while fostering friendly relationships with the Djiboutian people. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)
This work, NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
