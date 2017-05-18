(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

    NMCB 1 builds structures, bonds in Arta Region

    DJIBOUTI

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Patrice Young and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy P'Pool, both Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE members deployed to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, dig the groundwork for a safety fence next to a school in the Arta Region, Djibouti, May 18, 2017. The Seabees are working to construct a medical facility, while fostering friendly relationships with the Djiboutian people.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:59
    DJibouti
    Seabees
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    USAFRICOM
    NMCB 1
    U.S. Navy
    CJTF-HOA
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE

