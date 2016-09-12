(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 in Uganda

    UGANDA

    12.09.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    UGANDA (May 21, 2017) Builder 2nd Class Nana Obeng, from Gulfport, Mississippi, installs fixtures on a wooden cabinet during a Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 volunteer event at a local orphanage in Uganda, May 21, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Africa Command. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Samantha Miller/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:10
    Photo ID: 3416448
    VIRIN: 170516-N-KG445-004
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 65.71 KB
    Location: UG
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 in Uganda, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

