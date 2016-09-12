UGANDA (May 21, 2017) Builder 2nd Class Nana Obeng, from Gulfport, Mississippi, installs fixtures on a wooden cabinet during a Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 volunteer event at a local orphanage in Uganda, May 21, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Africa Command. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Samantha Miller/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:10 Photo ID: 3416448 VIRIN: 170516-N-KG445-004 Resolution: 720x960 Size: 65.71 KB Location: UG Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 in Uganda, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.