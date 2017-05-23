Maj. Kenneth V. Anthony, operations officer for 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, and Lt. Col. Rodney W. Bowman, commander of 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, develop a course of action for the brigade to move from the Rotational Unit Bivouac Area to the tactical assembly area at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif. During the 155th’s rotation at NTC, officers must work quickly but carefully through the multi-step military decision making process, known as MDMP, to make sure the mission will be successful. “Being at NTC forces us to plan in a compressed timeline with multiple competing priorities and still get the mission done,” said Anthony. “It allows us to further hone our skills while we’re here.” (Mississippi National Guard photo by Sgt. Connie Jones, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 02:55 Photo ID: 3416206 VIRIN: 170523-Z-TQ005-048 Resolution: 3488x3512 Size: 1.28 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: STARKVILLE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Perfecting the Military Decision Making Process, by SGT Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.