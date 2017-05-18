(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Final C-130 flight for 120th Airlift Wing commander.

    Final C-130 flight for 120th Airlift Wing commander.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eric Peterson 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A training bundle is dropped by a 120th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at a drop zone located at the Great Falls International Airport May 18, 2017. The aircraft mission would be the last one flown by Col. Lee Smith while he was serving as 120th AW commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eric Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:16
    Photo ID: 3413967
    VIRIN: 170428-Z-UJ603-1086
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 799.47 KB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final C-130 flight for 120th Airlift Wing commander., by SMSgt Eric Peterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Montana Air National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    120th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT