A training bundle is dropped by a 120th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at a drop zone located at the Great Falls International Airport May 18, 2017. The aircraft mission would be the last one flown by Col. Lee Smith while he was serving as 120th AW commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eric Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:16 Photo ID: 3413967 VIRIN: 170428-Z-UJ603-1086 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 799.47 KB Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Final C-130 flight for 120th Airlift Wing commander., by SMSgt Eric Peterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.