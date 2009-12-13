AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform

AFRL’s APTO challenges the public to come up with an improved method for dropping humanitarian aid to the public and vital supplies to the warfighter. It will replace the current mobile weather system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Victoria Porto)

