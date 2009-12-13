(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform

    AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform

    HURLBURT FIELD, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2009

    Photo by Donna Lindner 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL’s APTO challenges the public to come up with an improved method for dropping humanitarian aid to the public and vital supplies to the warfighter. It will replace the current mobile weather system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Victoria Porto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2009
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 09:02
    Photo ID: 3412811
    VIRIN: 130731-F-PJ689-073
    Resolution: 3392x2480
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform, by Donna Lindner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate
    APTO
    wether challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT