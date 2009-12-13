AFRL’s APTO challenges the public to come up with an improved method for dropping humanitarian aid to the public and vital supplies to the warfighter. It will replace the current mobile weather system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Victoria Porto)
This work, AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform, by Donna Lindner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFRL seeks public input for a state-of-the-art mobile weather platform
