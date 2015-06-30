Kayakers paddle while transiting Puget Sound near Everett, Wash., June 30, 2015. The Coast Guard reminds kayakers to practice safe boating and wear a life jacket and cold water gear to keep you safe. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2015 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:53 Photo ID: 3410572 VIRIN: 150630-G-LB229-189 Resolution: 5864x3914 Size: 9.09 MB Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Noble Discoverer in Puget Sound, by PO3 Amanda Norcross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.