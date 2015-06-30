(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Noble Discoverer in Puget Sound

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2015

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Kayakers paddle while transiting Puget Sound near Everett, Wash., June 30, 2015. The Coast Guard reminds kayakers to practice safe boating and wear a life jacket and cold water gear to keep you safe. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2015
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:53
    Photo ID: 3410572
    VIRIN: 150630-G-LB229-189
    Resolution: 5864x3914
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Noble Discoverer in Puget Sound, by PO3 Amanda Norcross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Puget Sound
    boating safety
    kayaks

