An HC-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft sits on a runway
in Waco, Texas, following its arrival May 11, 2017, to begin installation of
the Minotaur Mission System Suite. The aircraft previously operated out of
Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and is the second HC-130J to
undergo a mission system retrofit. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 07:29
|Photo ID:
|3408248
|VIRIN:
|170511-G-G0005-0001
|Resolution:
|1632x1224
|Size:
|361.64 KB
Location:
|WACO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HC-130J, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
