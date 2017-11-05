An HC-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft sits on a runway

in Waco, Texas, following its arrival May 11, 2017, to begin installation of

the Minotaur Mission System Suite. The aircraft previously operated out of

Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and is the second HC-130J to

undergo a mission system retrofit. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

