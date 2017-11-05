(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HC-130J

    WACO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    An HC-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft sits on a runway
    in Waco, Texas, following its arrival May 11, 2017, to begin installation of
    the Minotaur Mission System Suite. The aircraft previously operated out of
    Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and is the second HC-130J to
    undergo a mission system retrofit. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:29
    Photo ID: 3408248
    VIRIN: 170511-G-G0005-0001
    Resolution: 1632x1224
    Size: 361.64 KB
    Location: WACO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    130
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Waco
    Minotaur

