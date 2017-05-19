(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4]

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Capt. Keenan Kunst 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Shawn Chamberlin, 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, takes roll call during a retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, May 19, 2017. During the roll call, Chamberlin called out the names of fallen 455th ESFS Airmen, letting the ensuing silence mark their sacrifice. The retreat marked the end to Police Week and ensured Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice were properly remembered.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Keenan Kunst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

