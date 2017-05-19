455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

Maj. Shawn Chamberlin, 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, takes roll call during a retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, May 19, 2017. During the roll call, Chamberlin called out the names of fallen 455th ESFS Airmen, letting the ensuing silence mark their sacrifice. The retreat marked the end to Police Week and ensured Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice were properly remembered.

