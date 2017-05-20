(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    184th Sustainment Command Leads Joint Task Force-Magnolia at NTC 2017

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Justin Humphreys 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. David O. Smith, the commander of the 184th Sustainment Command, speaks during his update brief at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin May 20, 2017. The NTC rotation allows the 155th, 184th, and supporting units to build teamwork and maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Justin Humphreys, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 23:15
    Photo ID: 3407612
    VIRIN: 170520-Z-FC635-0010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 184th Sustainment Command Leads Joint Task Force-Magnolia at NTC 2017, by SPC Justin Humphreys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Mississippi National Guard
    102d MPAD
    155th ABCT
    184th Sustainment Command
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    155NTC17
    Joint Task Force-Magnolia
    Gen. Rajagau T.Lante

