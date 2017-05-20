(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Intel Marines support mission at BAAMREX

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Koby Saunders 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    Lance Cpl. John Phillip Almajose reviews enemy positions to provide accurate intelligence to the Aviation Combat Element commander during Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, May 20, 2017. BAAMREX, held at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic facilities, is an exercise designed for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing command staff to rehearse and execute Tactical Air Command Center operations in a simulated combat environment. "This rehearsal is helping me get the hang of my job, soon I'll be able to operate as a close battle coordinator whenever my coordinator is not there," Almajose said. Specifically, BAAMREX is an opportunity for Marines of 2nd MAW, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Division, and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and other units to rehearse key events of Bold Alligator 17. "I've never actually been stationed or worked with the Navy. This is also my first time being on a ship which is actually very cool and a new experience. This exercise is good because it will help us find all of our friction points and help us find out what's wrong and what we need to fix before Bold Alligator comes up." Almajose is a tactical air control center operations close battle reporter assigned to Marine Tactical Air Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 13:19
    Photo ID: 3407104
    VIRIN: 170520-M-AF202-0039
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intel Marines support mission at BAAMREX, by LCpl Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    computer
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    Little Creek
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Sailors
    Marines
    training
    Marine Air Control Group 28
    MAG-14
    MWHS-2
    Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2
    MTACS-28
    BAAMREX
    Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise
    Marine Tactical Air Control Squadron 28

