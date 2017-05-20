Intel Marines support mission at BAAMREX

Lance Cpl. John Phillip Almajose reviews enemy positions to provide accurate intelligence to the Aviation Combat Element commander during Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, May 20, 2017. BAAMREX, held at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic facilities, is an exercise designed for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing command staff to rehearse and execute Tactical Air Command Center operations in a simulated combat environment. "This rehearsal is helping me get the hang of my job, soon I'll be able to operate as a close battle coordinator whenever my coordinator is not there," Almajose said. Specifically, BAAMREX is an opportunity for Marines of 2nd MAW, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Division, and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and other units to rehearse key events of Bold Alligator 17. "I've never actually been stationed or worked with the Navy. This is also my first time being on a ship which is actually very cool and a new experience. This exercise is good because it will help us find all of our friction points and help us find out what's wrong and what we need to fix before Bold Alligator comes up." Almajose is a tactical air control center operations close battle reporter assigned to Marine Tactical Air Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

