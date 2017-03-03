Members from the 120th Airlift Wing, Great Falls, Mont., 173rd Fighter Wing, Klamath Falls, Ore., Joint Force Headquarters, Helena, Mont., and the Cascade County victim/witness program listen to a briefing by the sexual assault nurse examiner March 3, 2017 during a tour of Benefis Health System’s safe room used for forensic exams as part of victim advocate training in Great Falls. Victim advocates complete a 40-hour training course, background checks, interviews and certification processes to gain the ability to aid victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby)
This work, First MTANG Victim Advocate class graduates, by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
First MTANG Victim Advocate class graduates
