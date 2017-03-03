(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First MTANG Victim Advocate class graduates

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members from the 120th Airlift Wing, Great Falls, Mont., 173rd Fighter Wing, Klamath Falls, Ore., Joint Force Headquarters, Helena, Mont., and the Cascade County victim/witness program listen to a briefing by the sexual assault nurse examiner March 3, 2017 during a tour of Benefis Health System’s safe room used for forensic exams as part of victim advocate training in Great Falls. Victim advocates complete a 40-hour training course, background checks, interviews and certification processes to gain the ability to aid victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 16:03
    Photo ID: 3243073
    VIRIN: 170303-Z-KB239-1008
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 715.48 KB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First MTANG Victim Advocate class graduates, by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Montana Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    victim advocate training
    120th Airlift Wing

