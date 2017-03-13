CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Marietta, Ga., March 13, 2017 -- Georgia Department of Defense Adjutant General, Major Gen. Joe Jarrard, renders homage to the flag during the National Anthem. His family stands behind him, hands over their hearts, as the colors are presented by East Paulding High School Junior ROTC.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 14:29
|Photo ID:
|3237824
|VIRIN:
|170313-Z-FF164-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|620.07 KB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Homage, by SGT Amy King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT