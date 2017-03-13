CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Marietta, Ga., March 13, 2017 -- Georgia Department of Defense Adjutant General, Major Gen. Joe Jarrard, renders homage to the flag during the National Anthem. His family stands behind him, hands over their hearts, as the colors are presented by East Paulding High School Junior ROTC.

