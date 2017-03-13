(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Homage

    Homage

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amy King 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Marietta, Ga., March 13, 2017 -- Georgia Department of Defense Adjutant General, Major Gen. Joe Jarrard, renders homage to the flag during the National Anthem. His family stands behind him, hands over their hearts, as the colors are presented by East Paulding High School Junior ROTC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:29
    Photo ID: 3237824
    VIRIN: 170313-Z-FF164-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 620.07 KB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homage, by SGT Amy King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Anthem
    promotion ceremony
    flag
    Junior ROTC
    solidarity

